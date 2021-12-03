Williamsport -- Richard Stewart “Rich” Boyle, Jr., 78, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Lorraine B. (Gilarski) Boyle.

Born December 18, 1942, in Braddock, Pa., he was a son of the late Richard S. Boyle, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Neistrom) Boyle.

Rich was a 1960 graduate of Swissvale High School and later graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Rich began his work career at Rockwell Manufacturing in Pittsburgh. In 1989, he joined Anchor Darling Valve Co. and retired in 2014 from Flowserve Corp. as a Sales Engineer.

Rich was a deeply devoted Christian and member of the Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church. He was an ordained Commissioned Lay Pastor (CLP) in the Presbyterian Church USA. He was also a deacon, elder and adult Sunday School teacher and very active in Bible studies and other men’s church groups. Rich was a member of the St. Andrews Society of Pittsburgh and a former Mason. He was an avid record collector and reader. He liked fishing and enjoyed the sights and sounds of drum corps. Rich also took great pride in his Scottish heritage. He and Lorraine treasured their tour of his ancestral homeland of Scotland. Most of all Rich was thoroughly dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the funniest, most engaging and loving PapPap and cherished every moment spent with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children Matthew A. Boyle (Shelley) of Pittsburgh, Emily A. Dietrich (Robb) of Montoursville, David A. Boyle (Kim) of Montoursville, and Sarah B. Claassen (Jason) of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren Andrew and Colin Boyle, Jack and Simon Dietrich, Paige, Sidney, and Elyse Boyle, and Judah and Ezra Claassen; a brother Ronald Boyle (Barbara) of Pittsburgh; a sister Susan Bache (Alan) of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant and a brother, Allan Boyle.

A viewing will be held from 1–3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 10 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor the life of Rich will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at The Christian Church at Cogan Station with the Rev. Jerry Fourroux, Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Saturday at The Christian Church at Cogan Station.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rich’s name to Expectations Women's Center 500 Pine St, Williamsport, PA 17701 (https://expectationswc.org/) or to Frontier Fellowship (https://frontierfellowship.com/).

