South Williamsport, Pa. — Richard Scott Gillen, 65, South Williamsport passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at ManorCare North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Williamsport.

He was born on November 17, 1957 in Bridgeport, Connecticut as Edward Francis Torelli and later adopted by Richard & Irene (Badell) Gillen at age of 2.

He was predeceased by his siblings Kyria, Christopher, and Lauri Gillen, and later his mother. In the remarriage of his father, he also gained 2 stepbrothers: James (Marlene) and Ricky (Sharon) Ibsen.

Rick was survived by 3 children: Christine (Troy) Huwe, Robert (Emmalynn) Gillen, and David (Kari) Gillen; as well as his 9 grandchildren.

Rick was an American through and through as he served in the United States Army. He was caring and full of love for his family and friends. Anyone who knew him knew he loved baseball and was a die-hard Yankees fan; for football he was an Eagles and Vikings fan, as well as classic rock enthusiast, including his love for Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton. Above all he loved his grandchildren dearly and cherished every moment spent with them.

Rick had a humorous personality which will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

There will be a Celebration of Rick's Life from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

