New Albany -- Richard S. Bedford, 89, of New Albany died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home.

Born January 21, 1932 in Sayre, he was a son of the late Seymour and Lula (Norton) Bedford.

Richard graduated from the former Loyalsock High School, Class of 1950, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following the war, Richard returned home to work the family farm, a place he genuinely loved. He was also employed as a heavy equipment operator for his brother Dale, and with Elkland Township for over 20 years, serving as a supervisor and road master.

Richard was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Forksville. In his free time, he enjoyed his Farmall tractors, hunting, fishing, listening to classic country music, and playing in a band with his uncle Vernon Norton, aunt Floretta Norton, and several others. They mostly played at Gardner’s Inn, Forksville, during the 1950s and 1960s.

Surviving are two sons, Richard G. Bedford, and Alan L. (Kristina) Bedford, both of New Albany; a brother, Bryce Bedford of New Albany; and two grandchildren, Joshua Bedford and Leah Bedford.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lee Bedford; and a brother, Dale Bedford.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Rodney W. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Forksville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

