Trout Run -- Richard “Rich” Lomison, 67, of Trout Run died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife, Linda L. (Free) Lomison whom he spent 47 years with.

Born August 27, 1953 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William Sr., and Helene (Engle) Lomison.

Rich was a mechanic, owning and operating L & R Automotive where he gained many friendships that lasted throughout his lifetime. An avid outdoorsman, for many years he took fishing trips with his friends and spent time hunting with the guys at the Gander Mountain cabin. He enjoyed many rounds of golf, shooting darts and watching NASCAR. Rich had a lot of dear friends he was close to and will be greatly missed by many.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Jennifer Dye (TJ) of Trout Run; a sister Shirley Coup (Sam) of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Jr. and Michael; and four sisters, Ann, Connie, Mary and Helene.

A celebration of Rich’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

