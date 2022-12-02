South Williamsport, Pa. — Richard Paul Mosteller, 95, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born February 6, 1927 in McKeesport, Pa., he was a son of the late William Henry and Mabel M. (Jackson) Mosteller.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended the Williamsport Technical Institute, where he became certified in plumbing and heating. He held his first job at Ray Bressler Plumbing and Heating. Richard went on to use the skills and experience he acquired to co-found Plumbing Masters, where he owned and operated with his partners until his retirement.

Richard was very active in the South Williamsport Lions Club. In his free time, he enjoyed rooting for the PSU Lady Lions basketball team, as well as the South Williamsport Girls Varsity Softball, Soccer, and Basketball teams.

Surviving Richard are three children, Richard Brian Mosteller of South Williamsport, Jan Marie Heath (Wayne) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Matthew Todd Mosteller of Christiansburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Percifull.

A funeral service to honor Richard’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, with Rev. Ronald G. Montgomery officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to the South Williamsport Lions Club, C/O Stephanie Ardell, 544 E. Seventh Ave., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences may be left on Richard’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

