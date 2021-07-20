Jersey Shore -- Richard Neihl Hafer, 28, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 16, 2021.

Born August 31, 1992 in Pisa, Italy, he was a son to Todd W. Hafer and the former Kathryn A. Borden.

Neihl was a 2010 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Lock Haven University. He was self employed at Hafer Trucking. He was a Sgt. in Arms at the Tribe Motorcycle Club in the Northern Tier.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his Fiance, Nacole Moon; his children, Tristan W Hafer, Myah A. L. Hafer, Freya L. Hafer, Alexus N. Weaver (Donnie Foley), Tyler D. Shaffer and Brayden D. Moon; granddaughter, Avah E Foley; brother, John T Hafer (Ronni); nieces and nephew, Payton E Coleman, Harley C Hafer, Chase A Rinehart; maternal grandparents, Beverly A. Borden and Richard A Borden (Jeannie); and paternal grandparents, Neihl and Pam Crooks, and Richard and Trish Hafer.

He had many aunts, uncles and cousins, but he was very close to his Aunt Teri and Aunt Jodi.

Neihl worked hard, played hard, rode hard, and fought hard, but he loved even harder! He had a smile that lit up the room and turn any frown into a smile.

RIP Little Man!

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at noon, Sunday, August 1, until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home.

