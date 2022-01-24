Williamsport -- Richard N. Lumbard, 61, of Williamsport passed away surrounded by family Friday, January 21, 2022 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving is his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda L. (Swinehart) Lumbard.

Born October 7, 1960 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Albert and Shirley (Hill) Lumbard.

Richard worked in sales and delivery for EH Kleckner, RC, Mid-State and Utz. There was no doubt he enjoyed being the “Bud Man” during his working hours and the “Pin Doctor” after hours. Richard had a knack for trading little league pins and enjoyed sharing the tradition with his grandkids. He was known for his annual Halloween House in the Newberry community and also his strategic planning that included mapping routes for yard sale bargains, a hobby he enjoyed with his wife.

Richard will always be remembered for his take it or leave it ways, his choice words and speaking his mind even if it involved politics. He loved his family dearly and adored his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Richard Lumbard (Danielle) of Duboistown, Heather Fuller (Kenny), Sean Lumbard (Charlene) all of Tampa, FL; Kevin Lumbard, and Courtney Lumbard (Thomas) all of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren, Caleb, Logan, Madelynn, Kiersten, Lily, Chase, Gavin, Avery, Carter, Ellie; a great-grandchild, Amelia and one on the way; three brothers, John, Sr., Ronald and Charlie “Joe” Lumbard; a sister, Cheryl Kontz; special friends Jen and Erik Burkholder; several nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Richard will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made on Richard’s memorial page at www.Sanders Mortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Lumbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



