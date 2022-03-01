Loyalsock Twp. -- Richard M. Springman, 89, of Loyalsock Township passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022 at the Gatehouse.

He was the son of the late LeRoy and Frieda Springman.

After graduating from Williamsport High School, he was a home builder with his father and brother. He then retired from GTE Sylvania. After retiring he worked for STEP Inc.

He is survived by his wife Shirley M (Coffey) whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage. Also surviving are daughters: Barbara (Donald) Dooris of Williamsport, Kay (Joseph) Sulikoski of Morris, and Susan (Terry) Runge of Catawissa. He also is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brother James and sisters, Jean McDermott, Shirley Bower, and Marilou Snell.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Susquehanna Home Care & Hospice or The Gatehouse C/O Susquehanna Heath Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Loyalsock Township Volunteer Fire Company, 715 Northway Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

