Montgomery, Pa. — Richard M. “Rick” Bastian, 64, of Montgomery died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center after a courageous battle with his health. Surviving is his loving wife, Barbara (Confer) Bastian.

Born May 27, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of Charles Bastian of Jersey Shore and Bonnie (Cherry) Miller of Avis. Rick graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1978. He formerly owned and operated Precision Die Service, Inc. Rick enjoyed motorcycle riding, drawing animals and nature scenes, and camping in Gettysburg. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two sisters, Stacy Duffield (Damon) of Avis and Crystal Kutza (Walter) of Jersey Shore; a step-mother, Barbara Bastian; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Rick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Bastian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.