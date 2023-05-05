Montgomery, Pa. — Richard M. “Rick” Bastian, 64, of Montgomery died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center after a courageous battle with his health. Surviving is his loving wife, Barbara (Confer) Bastian.
Born May 27, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of Charles Bastian of Jersey Shore and Bonnie (Cherry) Miller of Avis. Rick graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1978. He formerly owned and operated Precision Die Service, Inc. Rick enjoyed motorcycle riding, drawing animals and nature scenes, and camping in Gettysburg. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two sisters, Stacy Duffield (Damon) of Avis and Crystal Kutza (Walter) of Jersey Shore; a step-mother, Barbara Bastian; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
