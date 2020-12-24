Williamsport -- Richard M. Gilbert, 72, of Williamsport died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence.

Born February 5, 1948 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Dorothy C. (Rieley) Gilbert.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a life member of Vietnam War Inc. He was a welder for Transcontinental Pipeline and Axeman Anderson for 20 years. He then drove tractor trailer for New Century and retired in 2010.

In his younger years Richard played in the first Little League championship playoff game at Lamade Field. He later played softball for Twin Hills Sporting Goods. Richard was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. He was a lifelong fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his wife on Pine Creek. He loved his dogs, especially Molly, who was the love of his life.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ethel "Sis" (Livermore) Gilbert; two brothers, Tom Gilbert of Williamsport and James Gilbert (Cathie) of Montoursville; a sister, Eleanor Williamson of Florida and a brother-in-law, Butch Livermore (Cathy) of Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronald, Robert, Joseph and David Gilbert and a sister, Nancy Thompson.

A graveside service to honor the life of Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Montoursville Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

