Williamsport -- Richard LaRue “Dick” Riggle, Sr. 88, of Williamsport passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Helen A. (Phillips) Riggle whom he married on October 29, 1971.

He was born at home in Nichols Run on February 17, 1934 a son of the late George E. and Anna (Barnes) Riggle.

Dick was employed as a machinist for West Company and later worked as a security guard at Williamsport Paper Box Company.

Richard loved being in the outdoors, tinkering with his model train, and building things in his basement. He adored woodworking, often making small wooden keychains and giving them to strangers, bringing joy to both their days. Dick enjoyed fishing, watching his favorite television shows and morning coffee chats at Dunkin Donuts.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Richard L. Riggle, Jr. and Debra L. Snook both of Enterprise, Alabama; two sisters, Mary Jane Miller of Lock Haven and Lois Vincent of Williamsport; three nephews and 2 nieces.

In addition to his parents Dick was preceded in death by a brother, George E. Riggle, Jr.; his son-in-law, Hal Snook and his daughter-in-law, Terri Riggle.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dick will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Richard was especially fond of cats.

Online condolences may be made on Dick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Riggle, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.