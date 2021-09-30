Muncy Valley -- Richard L. Rooker, 76, of Muncy Valley passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home.

Richard was born December 24,1944 in Sullivan County the son of the late William H. Rooker and Elizabeth A. Rooker.

Richard retired from Hershey Medical Center, formally Elizabethtown Crippled Children Hospital. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his sisters Doris A. Hartman and Kathy J. George-Engle.

He was preceded in death by his brother John H. Rooker and sisters Linda L. Rooker, Dorthy M. Reichelderfer, Alice Christian and Eleanor F. Betz.

Memorial services will be held at the family's earliest convenience.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

