Antes Fort -- Richard L. "Rick" Bay, Jr., 73, of Antes Fort passed away May 26, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born April 4, 1948 in Jersey Shore, the son of Alice G. Bay (Sheets) and the late Richard L. Bay Sr.

Rick was a 1967 graduate of the Jersey Shore High School and a 1969 graduate with an associate degree in the Machinist Program. He worked as a machinist at Gleason Works in Rochester, N.Y. Upon returning to the Jersey Shore area, he worked at Met-Fab, a division of Jersey Shore Steel, from which he retired. After a year he decided that full retirement was not for him and went on to work for Chambers Bus Service in Jersey Shore.

Rick really liked his job as a school bus driver. He enjoyed the kids and always said that "if you let the kids know what you expect from them, be consistent with the rules, you will not have a problem."

Rick was a motorcycle and vehicle enthusiast. He loved going to car shows and seeing what accessories he could add to his vehicles.

He is survived by his mother; sister-in-law, Linda K. (Bay) Rhinehart (Kenneth); two sons, Richard J. Bay (Jennifer) of Williamsport and Corey M. Bay of Pine Valley, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Cody A. Bay and Brian T. Bay; a niece, Kayla L. Rhinehart; nephew, Arliss J. Rhinehart; and one grandniece, Cambree J. Rhinehart.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

