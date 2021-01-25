Sonestown -- Richard l. “Rick” Bailey, 46, of Sonestown died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home.

Born August 7, 1974 in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of Richard W. Bailey and Sharon D. (Treese) Stiger.

Rick served his country honorably in the U.S. Army for four years, and was currently employed at North Mountain Supply, Sonestown. He was a talented carpenter who also enjoyed cooking, camping, spending time at Rock Run in Ralston, and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Rick was a loving son who enjoyed life to its fullest. He was also an avid Steelers fan.

He is survived by his significant other, Renee Keller of Sonestown; his father Richard W. Bailey of Muncy; his mother, Sharon D. (Keith Dobbs) Stiger of Hughesville; a sister, Tina L. Bailey of Montgomery; a brother, Adam M. Bailey of W. Va.; a stepfather, Thomas "Kimmer" Stiger of Trout Run; his wife, Angela M. (Jackson) Bailey of Claysburg; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service on Monday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m. at New Covenant Assembly of God Church, 1270 Pinchtown Rd., Montgomery with Pastor James Pentz officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.