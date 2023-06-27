Williamsport, Pa. — Richard L. Miller, Jr., 95, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, R. Joann (Corson) Miller on March 24, 2021.

Born June 13, 1928 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Richard L. and Eleanor B. (Smith) Miller.

Richard was a 1946 graduate of Williamsport High School. Richard began his career at C.A. Reed, and went on to work at Westvaco, Kemper Tappan, and Keystone Filler, where he continued to demonstrate his versatility and skill in various trades. Richard was a true jack of all trades, and eventually embraced his passion for remodeling and handyman work by becoming an independent remodeler.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Richard was a member of the Ivy Lodge #397. Richard volunteered sorting books at the James V. Brown Library and regularly went to the YMCA, where he swam for an impressive 35 years.

Richard's fascination with trains was well-known among those who knew. He took great joy in helping at the toy train show.

He was also a devoted NASCAR fan and loved cheering on his favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and Earnhardt, Jr. Traveling to Myrtle Beach was another favorite pastime for Richard.

Surviving is a daughter, Deborah A. Miller; a sister, Eleanor M. Snyder, both of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Miller; and a brother, Edwin L. Miller.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to the YMCA Williamsport Branch, 641 Walnut St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed on Richards’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

