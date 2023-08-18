Lock Haven, Pa. — Richard L. Hamberger, 77, of Lock Haven passed away at home on August 17, 2023 with his wife of 55 years by his side.

Richard (Dick) worked for 38 years at PPL as a first-class lineman. He loved his work, but when given the choice to retire at age 60, he took that opportunity.

He lived out his dream of farming the land he grew up on with his son Shawn and wife by his side. He was an avid hunter and taught his son and grandsons the love of hunting and being outdoors.

Dick is survived by his loving wife the former Danielle Ann Neff, son Shawn M. Hamberger, and daughter Cathy Jo Rinker and son-in-law Keith. He is also survived by his two grandsons that were his pride and joy: Owen K. Rinker (Hailey) and Jason D. Rinker. There will be no services per his request.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

