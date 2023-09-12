Lock Haven, Pa. — Richard L. (Joe) Eyer, 66, formerly of Linnwood Drive, Lock Haven, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

He was born on May 4, 1957 in Lock Haven to Clyde E. and J. Irene Smith Eyer, Sr.

Richard was a 1976 Graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had gone on to trade school. He had been employed by the Boron Truck Stop for a number of years. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons; Jeremy Slaterback, Jason and Arthur Eyer, four brothers, Edward R., Robert S., Peter J., Donald W. Eyer, two sisters; Eileen L. Payton and Bessie A. Engel, and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Eyer, Jr.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

