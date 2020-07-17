Williamsport -- Richard L. "Dick" Titus, 72, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services South.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Carol A. (Roles) Titus.

Born March 2, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Howard and Betty (Bloom) Titus.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School. Following graduation he proudly served his county in the United States Navy. He later worked at ABC Bowling Lanes where he began his pin finishing business and also held various other positions.

Dick loved bowling and enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching sports and spending time at the river lot.

Surviving are a son Brian L. Titus (Jessica), a daughter, Rhonda L. Harris (DeWayne), both of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Elliott Harris, Dylan Titus, Christopher Harris, Brayden Titus, and Emalynn Titus; a brother, William Titus, of Williamsport; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Bassett of Maryland, and Robert Larson of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Kathy Bassett and Cindy Larson.

A graveside service to honor the life of Dick will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Disabled American Veteran's, P.O. Box 42938, Philadelphia, PA 19101, or at www.dav.org.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com