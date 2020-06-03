Montoursville -- Richard L. “Dick” Hinston, 86, of Montoursville passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020.

Born April 13, 1934 in Williamsport, he was the son of Lair and Ruth (Ulmer) Hinston.

He was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army spending three years in Korea. After returning home Dick earned his Denturist License. He made and sold dentures to Dentists and their clients in the area. Dick and his wife Barbara enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. He showed tremendous joy in spending time with his family, his grandchildren’s accomplishments and always leaving friends with a smile.

Surviving is his loving wife of 31 years, Barbara V. (DeArmitt) Hinston; 3 sons, Keith (Elaine) of Williamsport, Rick (Pam) of Brighton, Michigan and Gary (Paula) Hinston of Pittsburgh; step-daughters, Relene (Lewis) Miller of Williamsport and Lynette (John) Bonner in Fort Myers, Florida; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

