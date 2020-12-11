Williamsport -- Richard L. “Dick” Douglass, Sr., 84, of Linden died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Jean A. (Haldeman) Douglass.

Born November 25, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Bernard and Della (Ginter) Douglass.

Dick worked as a mold technician with West Pharmaceutical for over 20 years. He was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and youth leader.

He enjoyed parades, going out to eat, shopping, and always looked forward to a good bargain. A kind hearted man who had an outgoing personality, Dick was always patient and faithful. Above all he loved his family, was a great father and a tremendous Pop.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Richard L. Douglass, Jr. (Sandra) of Williamsport, Kim Rockwell (Carl) of English Center, Randy A. Douglass (Robyn) of Williamsport, Matthew J. Douglass (Cynthia A.) of Williamsport and Aaron M. Douglass (Jennifer) of Cogan Station; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a sister, Faith Brown (Gerry) of Tennessee; two nieces and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dick’s name may be made to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport PA, 17701.

A memorial service to honor the life of Dick will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

