Williamsport -- Richard L. "Dick" Burger, 81, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport surrounded by his family.

Surviving is his loving wife Linda L. (Jones) Burger, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on January 17.

Born January 31, 1939 in Bradford, he was a son of the late James R. and Mary S. (Logue) Burger.

Dick was a 1956 graduate of Limestone High School, N.Y. Following graduation he served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1958. He later went on to be a 1962 graduate of DeVry Institute of Technology with an associate degree in electronic technology. Richard began working at Corning Glass Works, Stackpole and later retired as a senior quality engineer at GKN Sinter Metals, Emporium, in 2001.

In his younger years Dick enjoyed playing softball and coached little league. He was a Ham radio operator and also enjoyed walking regularly, reading, watching westerns and playing games on the computer. Most of all Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, James R. Burger (Kelly) of Evans City, and Donna L. McGurk (Billy) of Tiona; three grandchildren, Ryan James Burger (Leanne), Christopher James Burger, and Ashley Mari Boltz (James); a great-daughter, Everleigh, to be expected next month; and a sister, Karen Trowbridge of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Casper T. Burger.

A funeral service to honor the life of Richard will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Buchanan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

