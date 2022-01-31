Hughesville -- Richard L. Buck, 76, of Hughesville passed away on January 29, 2022 after an extended illness.

He was born on September 24, 1945 in Lycoming County, a son of the late Henry and Effie (Farnsworth) Buck. On May 1, 1971, he married Lucille A. Ferrell. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, he is survived by their four children, Michael (Melissa) Buck of Pennsdale, Linda Buck of Loyalsock, Lori (Jay) Lewis of Huntersville, and Karen (David) Strong of Hughesville and a brother, Larry C. (Jane) Buck of Hughesville. His eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren also survive him.

Richard graduated from Hughesville High School in 1963. As a young man, he attended Penn State and then served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He spent most of his life as the co-owner of the family business, Buck Lumber Company, helping people with their home improvement projects. He also enjoyed designing homes. An avid history buff and traveler, he spent many vacations touring places of interest around the world.

When he was not working or traveling, he could be found in his recliner watching documentaries on his larger than life TV or taking a walk. After a brief stint with the violin as a child, he turned to whistling, which will be sorely missed. He had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed talking to people.

He supported his children and grandchildren in their endeavors. While his children were in school, he was active with the Spartan Band Boosters and was the president for many years.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5 at First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where he was a long-time member. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating.

Inurnment will be held privately in the church Columbarium.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

