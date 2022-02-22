Jersey Shore -- Richard Keith Dershem, aka "Big Dick" from Pine Creek, of Jersey Shore, was 93 years old at time of death on Saturday, January 19, 2022.

He was Depression-era born July 19, 1928 in Ridgeway, Pa. to Hervey and Margaret “Peg” Dershem and pre-deceased by his two brothers, Donald and Jack, as well his second son, Todd. Although born in challenging times, his childhood working on the farm and other odd jobs to help the family finances shaped a work ethic that paved his life’s legacy.

After the one room elementary school he went on to excel at Lewisburg High Scholl both musically, academically, and even achieved the level of Eagle Scout. He graduated at the ripe, youthful age of sixteen and took his saxophone talent and academic prowess to Temple University in Philadelphia. At Temple he played in the Diamond T Marching Band and first seat in the Temple Orchestra. Excelling with books as well he sailed through to Temple Pharmacy graduating at the age of twenty and had to be given a special exemption on order to sit for the Pharmacy Licensing because of a minimum age requirement of twenty-one.

Upon graduation he made his way back to Lewisburg where he learned the retailing of Pharmacy. The Korean War was a speed bump to his eventual career choice for several years, as he enlisted in the Air Force. Working in the medical division of the supply side of the Air Force, this second Lieutenant was respected for his inventory management skills and quick wit. This diehard patriot loved America and that shown through as well to his peers.

After completing his armed service, he would make his way back to central Pennsylvania and began working with Cole’s Pharmacy. It was at Cole’s that the cutest soda fountain gal, Sallie Rounds, would become the love of his life for sixty-three years. Their family of six included Jeffrey, Todd, Scott, Michael, Jennie, and Tim; building a long proud ancestry.

In 1960 he and the family moved to Jersey Shore, where he founded and ran his own pharmacy. He would also become responsible for the pharmacy at the Jersey Shore Hospital, the Jersey Shore Nursing Home and a second location in Avis. During the 26 years running Dershem’s Pharmacy he served in a number of community organizations. He was a member of the Masons, the Shriners and for 10 years he served as Consistory of Williamsport and was an Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks and Lions Club. He sponsored multiple local sports teams and he and Sallie became known for their generosity, community services; all it took was a simple ask.

No matter what life’s obstacles were presented his faith was undeterred. He served as treasurer of St. John’s evangelical Lutheran Church where he was a devoted parishioner for over 60 years. Joel Osteen also came in handy when it was difficult to make it to St. John’s.

His ability to tell a joke was unrivaled and the amount of content would fill a library - so much so that whether in the pharmacy or with friends they would tell Dick just to provide the joke’s number and then a laugh would be shared when Dick would say “Number 69.”

He is survived by his wife Sallie, living in Jersey Shore; children, Jeffrey and his wife Debbie (Zionsville, Pa.), Scott and his wife Sheryl (Key Largo, Fla.), Michael and his wife Jonel (Voorhees, N.J.) Jennie and her husband Stephen (Jersey Shore) and Tim and his wife Tasha (Lewisburg); eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

An open to the public viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 229 S. Broad Street, Jersey Shore PA, with prayer services to follow afterward at noon. His final resting place will be Riverview Cemetery in Northumberland. Fellowship and Food will begin at 5:00 at the Elks Club in Jersey Shore, 203 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com



