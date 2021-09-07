Montgomery -- Richard J. “Webby” Webb, 85, of Montgomery died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born November 15, 1935 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Carlton and Bertha (Sauers) Webb. On Oct. 6, 1962 he married the former Estella Knouse, who survives. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Webby was a 1954 graduate of the Montgomery-Clinton High School. He served honorably with the Army National Guard. Webby worked as a welder with Pullman Power Products and retired from the former Chef-Boy-Ardee, now Con Agra. He was a proud member of the Local 810/ 520 for 66 years.

Webby was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church, Montgomery, the Bower-Decker Post #251 American Legion, Montgomery and the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., Muncy.

He was an avid car enthusiast.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard A. and Lori Webb, of Elimsport and Robert J. and Shelley Webb, of Muncy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Carlton Webb, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

