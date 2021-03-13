Muncy -- Richard J. "Rick" Wisner, Sr., 75, formerly of Rochester, N.Y. and current resident of Muncy, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital from complications of a motor vehicle accident.

Rick was born on January 28, 1946. He was the son of the late Matthew and Stella (Gabrych) Wisner of Rochester, N.Y.

He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked and retired from Gleason Works in Rochester and High Steel Structures in Williamsport.

Rick loved being with his family, watching the Yankees and Little League baseball and going antiquing. Rick was a spectacular father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

Surviving are his three children: Rick Wisner (Susan Rivers), of South Williamsport, Catlin Cooper (Josh), of Muncy and Tammy Lehman; three grandchildren: Isaiah Lehman, of Muncy, Derek Wisner (Anna), of S.C. and Jolie Lehman, of Ga.; his sisters: Elaine Markowski of Williamson, N.Y. and Nancy Reed of Fair Haven, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Farnsworth of Cogan Station; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Ellen Wisner, his parents, Matthew and Stella Wisner, brother-in-law’s: Daniel Markowski, David Reed and James Conway of Addison, N.Y.; and sisters-in-law: Mary Farnsworth and Patricia Lunger of North Bend.

A memorial service to honor the life of Rick will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Rick requested memorial donations be made to your local Little League chapter or to the Lycoming County Police Camp Cadet P.O. Box 116 Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

