South Williamsport -- Richard John Eiswerth, 88, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born December 6, 1931 in Williamsport he was the son of the late Francis and Anna (Miller) Eiswerth.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He took Agricultural correspondence courses through the Pennsylvania State College. Additionally he acquired engineer credits while working as an engineer for IBM in Baltimore, Maryland where he met his wife, Joan (Graf) Eiswerth. Together they raised five children, tended their family farm and shared 42 years of marriage before her passing in 1998.

Richard was an exquisite craftsman, fixing anything and everything, tinkering with mechanics and building the “Mountain Top Farm” homestead where he and his family lived. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and part of the International Bible Study group.

Richard enjoyed beekeeping, photography, and dancing, especially polka and ballroom dancing with Ginny his loving companion of 19 years. He will be remembered for his steadfast reliability, compassion and respect to friends and neighbors, and the love he showed as a family oriented father, brother, Poppop and Grandpa.

Surviving are five children, Marcella Soverns (Kirk), of South Williamsport, Kurt Eiswerth (Laurie), of McElhattan, Carol Good, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Catherine Solomon (David), of Knoxville, Pennsylvania and Jody Nash, of South Williamsport; his companion, Virginia “Ginny” Hunter, of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Alisha, Mary, Kurtis, Heather, Victoria, Sonya, Rebecca and Austin; seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Blaze, Brenna, Bradley, Aubrey, David Richard, and Zander; five sisters, Ruth Eiswerth, of Muncy, Rose Patt, of Williamsport, Rita Steinbacher, of Waddington, NY, Mary Miller (Donald), of Rockville, Maryland, and Frances Long, of South Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, P.O. Box 300, Wallis, MS 38686.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com, where the graveside will be posted for viewing following Friday’s service.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.