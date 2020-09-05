Montoursville -- Richard J. "Dick" Callahan, 71, of Montoursville passed away unexpectedly at home on September 1, 2020.

Dick was born in Williamsport on December 16, 1948, a son of Charles V. Callahan Jr. and Mary G. (Chapman) Callahan.

He received his JD from Villanova University School of Law, was an honors graduate of Penn State University, and a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School.

Dick served in the Army National Guard, was a member of the Nittany Lion Club, the Penn State Founders Club, and the Williamsport Country Club. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed everything Penn State, and was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan.

He was in private practice for over 40 years, co-founded two law firms, and was a prominent trial attorney as a member of the Lycoming County Bar Association.

Surviving are his wife, the former Janet L. Berrigan, a son, Richard J. Callahan Jr. of Williamsport; grandchildren, Chase R., Connor M., and Cooper M. Cowden; siblings, Charles V. Callahan III of San Francisco, Joan A. Callahan of Muncy, and Sharon Harshberger of Colorado.

He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Shannon K. Cowden.

The family will receive friends at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, on Tuesday, September 8, from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. In keeping with CDC guidelines a mask will be required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. on September 8, with Msgr. Stephen D. McGough officiating, followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Dick's name may be made to, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northeastern PA Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or House of Grace Catholic Worker, Philadelphia, PA 19125.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.