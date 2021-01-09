Salladasburg -- Richard H. Krape Sr., 77, of Salladasburg passed away on January 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born March 24, 1943 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late Vernon Krape and the former Dorothy Riggle.

Richard was retired from Simon Resources after many years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, the former Annetta C. Seyler; four children, Annetta C. Krape of Milton, Linda K. (Eugene) Leiphart of Cogan Station, Susan R. (Stephen) Foulkrod of Cogan Station, and Richard H. (Allison) Krape Jr. of Greensboro, Pa.; a sister, Martha J. Gillott; and eight grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

