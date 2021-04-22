Williamsport -- Richard H. Allison, 85, formerly of Williamsport, passed away at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on April 14, 2021.

He was born and raised in Williamsport. Richard was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School and a member of the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West 4th St. Williamsport with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.