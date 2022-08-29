Hughesville — Richard G. Shuman, 81, of Hughesville died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Born February 7, 1941 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George G. and Rebecca L. (McKinney) Shuman. He and his wife, the former Yvonne I. Stahl, celebrated 39 years of marriage on May 29, 1983.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr. Muncy. Military honors will be accorded by combined veteran's organizations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St, Hughesville.