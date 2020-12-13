Avis -- Richard F. Fye, Sr., 73, of 21 E. Highland St., Avis, passed away December 11, 2020 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

He was born in Lock Haven April 26, 1947 to the late Alfred and Ethel Houtz Fye.

Richard married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Bower, April 26, 1980. They spent over forty wonderful years together. He was of the Methodist faith and had worked for the Woolrich Woolen Mill for over forty four years.

Surviving in addition to his wife Shirley is a son, Richard F. Fye Jr.; two step sons, John and David Marshall Jr.; a daughter Nichole Thompson; and a step daughter Jennifer McKannan. Richard is also survived by a brother, Walter Fye and three sisters; Judy Bradley, Beverly Kreitz and Shirley Killinger. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen and two brothers; Alfred Fye Jr and Ronald A. Fye.

Due to the current pandemic, private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Dunnstown cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.