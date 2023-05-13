Jersey Shore, Pa. — Richard “Dick” Earl Hannan, Sr., 89, a long-time resident of Jersey Shore, passed on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on January 8, 1934 in Montoursville and was the son of the late Alfred and Mildred Askey Hannan.

Dick was known for his lively and comical personality, strong opinions, and restless nature. He was consistently bringing smiles to those around him through his many jokes, witty conversations, or “classic” stories. His nature led him to be constantly working on a project at home, taking care of his vehicle, enjoying the outdoors hunting or fishing, or traveling between his residences in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Colorado.

A self-taught home builder by trade, Dick (with help from his son Rick) built several homes in the Williamsport area. He also took his home building to the western United States, building several homes throughout his brief stays in Sedona, Arizona, and Pagosa Springs, Colorado before he returned to Pennsylvania. He was a man who loved to stay busy—always building, fixing, tinkering, and scheming on what the next project would be.

He lived a full life of adventures. In his younger years he enjoyed many recreational actives like boating, water skiing, camping, and driving around in his car, his favorite being the corvette. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife. He fell in love with the High Country and mountains where he shared many hunting and outdoor adventures with his sons Mark and Rick, as well as many other family members. Dick and Carol spent many summers in Colorado, holidays in Williamsport, and the cold winter months in the Florida sunshine. When in Florida you would most likely find him fishing on the lake, sure to show off his "big" catch. In Colorado, you may find him traveling on his 4-wheeler into the mountains with his wife.

Dick was a religious man and very patriotic; he loved his country and served in the United States Army. However, his greatest love and pride was his family. He was a wonderful father and very memorable grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always willing to help his sons out with their business, homes, and various projects around their properties whenever he could and whether they wanted it or not. He was a very knowledgeable man and loved to teach the younger generations. Whenever around his grandchildren, he was explaining something to them or sharing valuable life lessons. He especially loved to tell them the story of when he first met his wife roller skating.

Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, who he married on April 10, 1959, the former Carol Ann Potter.

Richard is also survived by his sons, Richard E. (Tammy) Hannan, Jr., of Williamsport, and his son Mark D. (Sandra) Hannan, of Troy, Pa.; his grandchildren, Jassylnn (Brendan) Andrews of Alberta, Canada; Richard “Nick” (Ali) Hannan of Montoursville; and Sydney Hannan of Troy; his great-grandchildren, Avery, Nolan, and Ainsley Hannan, all of Montoursville; also Maverick and Daphne Andrews, both of Alberta, Canada; his brother Kenneth (Linda) Hannan of Williamsport; his twin sisters Barbara (Gene) Coghlin of Sarasota, Fla.; Marian Hannan of Williamsport, and a sister-in-law, Judy Hannan of Montoursville.

In addition to his late parents, Richard is preceded in death by his son Timothy Alan Hannan and his brother William Hannan.

Family and friends are welcome at the Charles M. Noll Funeral Home for a visitation on Saturday, May 20, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m.

Flowers are welcome.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Charles M. Noll Funeral Home, 1 East Central Ave. South Williamsport, PA 17702. Online condolences may be made on Richard's Memorial Page at www.charlesmnollfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hannan, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.