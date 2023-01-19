Millville, Pa. — Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home.

Born March 27, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young.

Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the U.S. Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn't much others could do to change his mind. Richard's best friends over the years were his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.

Richard is survived by two sons; Kevin (Jamie) Young, of Muncy, Keith Young, of Bellefonte brothers and sisters, David Young, of Wheatland, Wyoming, Victoria Duchman, of Linden, Susan Brittain, of Muncy, Phillip Young, of East New Market, Maryland, Linda Gordner, of Millville, Angela Maietta, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristine Young, a sister, Martha Jordan, and by a brother, Dale Young.

Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

In Richard's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

