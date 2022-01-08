Montgomery -- Richard E. “Snooks” Winder, 80, of Montgomery died Monday, January 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 22, 1941 in Montgomery, he was a son of the late George M. Sr. and Mildred M. (Hill) Winder. He and his wife, the former Jayneen Frank, would have celebrated 22 years of marriage on August 13, 2022.

Richard previously owned and operated Winder’s Sunoco gas station, Montgomery, and was also employed at Grumman’s and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. He was a former member of the Clinton Township Vol. Fire Dept. and was a Life Member of Montgomery Vol. Fire Dept., where he served as fire chief for three years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Jeffrey L. (Kandi) Winder of Watsontown; two daughters, Tammy S. (John) Gow of Chenango Forks, N.Y., and Tricia D. (Fred) Loreman of New Columbia; a sister, Norma L. Winder (Randy Pfleegor) of Montgomery; a brother, Buddy L. Winder of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Colton A. Loreman, Makayla J. Loreman, and Korey W. Reedy; a great-grandson, Hudson W. Reedy; a sister-in-law, Luella Winder of Montgomery; three step-sons; 11 step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, George M. "Red" Winder Jr., and Wilbur E. "Butch" Winder, and a sister, Barbara Winder.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Clinton Township Fire Dept., 2311 State Rt. 54, Montgomery, PA 17752, or Montgomery Fire Dept., 24 Montgomery St., Montgomery, PA 17752. Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

