Cogan Station, Pa. — Richard E. “Rick” Kozen, 72, of Cogan Station passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 12, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Wallace G., Sr. and Isabelle (Cheatle) Kozen.

Rick was a 1969 graduate of Williamsport High School. He retired in 2013 after working for over 40 years as a machinist at PMF Industries.

He enjoyed collecting beer steins and Lionel trains, listening to Jazz music, watching classic movies, and observing local wildlife. Rick was an avid New York Yankee and Notre Dame fan.

Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Diane S. (Myers) Kozen; a daughter, Amanda D. Kozen; four siblings, Raymond Kozen, Louise Brown, Margaret Gottschall, and Jean Blee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Joan Oliver, Marie Bernadette Miller, Lucille Stills, Wallace Kozen Jr., James Kozen, Maryann Kozen, Dolores Peterson, Isabel Best, and Dorothy Waltz.

A private burial in State Road Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

