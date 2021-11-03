Sunbury -- Richard E. “Rich” Hoagland, 49, of Sunbury, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 8, 1972 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Vermeulen) Hoagland. On November 2, 2017 he married the former Deborah Reibsome, who survives.

Rich attended Muncy schools. He worked over 27 years as a Truck Driver, most recently for Estes Express, New Columbia.

Rich loved riding his motorcycle, taking trips to the Carolina Beaches and spending time with his wife and dog, Holly Sue. He was a history enthusiast, especially interested in the Civil War and World Wars, and also enjoyed reading and studying the bible. Rich also loved a good campfire and fishing and camping in his younger years. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Dalton Hoagland, of Berwick and Hunter Hoagland, of Schuylkill Haven; and three sisters, Rose Beadle, of Berwick, Crystal Bernstein, of Muncy, and Vickie Conner and her husband, Mike, of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Keith Beadle.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David L. Harman officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Rich’s memory be made to Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, PA 17756, to help defray funeral expenses.

Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ who gives me the strength.

