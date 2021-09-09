Muncy -- Richard E. "Rich" Deeter, 78, of Muncy passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home.

Born June 8, 1943 in Delaware Twp., Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Warren and Edna Deeter. He married the former Evelyn L. Carl and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until her death October 8, 2015.

He retired from Strick Corporation, Danville where he had worked for 30 years.

He enjoyed scrapping, his junkyard, butchering, gardening, raising small farm animals, and his older vehicles. He was always busy tinkering around and enjoyed a good laugh with everyone. He was a loving father and grandfather to many.

Surviving are two children: a son, Richard E. Deeter, Jr. and his wife Deb and a daughter, Barbara A. Ikeler and her companion Bob Kegle, all of Muncy; 5 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; and a special best friend, Tony Reynolds.

A visitation will be held Sunday, September 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

