Rote, Pa. — Richard E. Mitchell, 71, of Rote, formerly of North Bend, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home.

Born September 5, 1951 in Laclede, Missouri, he was a son of the late Clarence Amos Mitchell and Gladys Juanita Stufflebean Byrnes.

Richard served in the United States Army.

Surviving is his brother, Tom (Brenda) Byrnes of Rote and his sister, Linda (Gene) Winters of Renovo as well as several children and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Baney and Carol Graw.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

