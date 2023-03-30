Williamsport, Pa. — Richard E. Eaton, 74, of Williamsport died from complications of pulmonary fibrosis on March 28, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Born October 11, 1948 in York, Pa., he was the son of the late Edgar N. and Eva (Ziegler) Eaton.

Rich was a 1967 graduate of York Suburban Senior High School. He served three years in the U.S. Army, serving in South Vietnam from 1969 - 1970. After the military, he became a registered nurse and went on to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He was a kind and caring nurse that many people requested for their surgeries. He practiced in the Williamsport Area for over forty years.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Virginia (Willis) Eaton; three daughters, Katrina E. (William) Fredo of Williamsport; Emily D. (Jeffrey) Nichols of Gilbertsville, and Alissa J. Eaton (Jeffrey Wallace) of Kingston; as well as 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Jocelyn, Alexa, and Jackson.

The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, April 2 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third Street Williamsport PA 17701.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701 with Father John J. Chmil officiating. The service will be followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Rich’s name to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

