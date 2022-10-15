Montgomery — Richard E. "Dick" McHenry, 83, of Montgomery died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center - Muncy.

Born June 10, 1939 in Central, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Elmer B. and Freida M. (Palmer) McHenry. After attending the Benton area schools, Dick enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country faithfully during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged from his time of service on December 31, 1967.

Dick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed working, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a self-employed contractor for 53 years and previously employed as a mechanic for Eltz Equipment in Philadelphia after returning home from the service.

He is survived by his second wife, Rebecca (Farver) McHenry of Montgomery, a daughter, Cindy S. (John Jr.) Lynch of Montgomery; four sons, Edward (Linda) McHenry of Muncy, James (Jaime) McHenry of Watsontown, David McHenry of Montgomery, Michael (Jennie) McHenry of Montgomery; two sisters, Rosemary Shultz, Bloomsburg and Audrey Frey, Benton; 12 grandchildren, Jason McHenry, Joshua McHenry, Jesse West, Jared McHenry, Logan McHenry, Shelby McHenry, Sarah Lynch, Ashley Lynch, Kelsey (Lynch) Hecknauer, Cameron McHenry, Lexi McHenry, Brynna McHenry; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Mazie McHenry, a sister, Ramona Diltz, and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Inc., 557 East Water St., Hughesville, PA 17737 with family friend, Pastor Dennis E. Moore, Jr., officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard McHenry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.