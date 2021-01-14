Beech Creek -- Richard D. Rupert, 94, of 2882 Laurel Run Road, Beech Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

He was born in Mill Hall on August 24, 1926 to Elsworth G. and Mary E. Frankinfield Rupert.

He was united in marriage to Betty C. Motter who passed away August 18, 2004. From 1943 until closing in 1961 Richard worked at the Sylvania Electric in Mill Hall, and he retired from Philips Electronics in Altoona where he had been employed from 1961 to 1983. Upon his retirement he moved back to Lock Haven.

Richard was a World War II veteran, having served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Los Angeles. He was a member of the Lock Haven VFW Post 1630 and was of the Methodist Faith.

He is survived by one sister in laws; Mrs. Ellen Hickoff of Laguna Nigel, California, and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary, Florence, Alice, Dorothy and Ruth, and two brothers, Robert and Raymond.

Private Funeral Services for Richard D. Rupert will be in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services , 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Bruce Wallace. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

