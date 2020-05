Jersey Shore -- Richard David Dickson, 70, of Milton, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice in Milton, Mass.

Born April 9, 1950 in Schenectady, N.Y., he was the son of the late Eugene R. Dickson and the former Helen Bardo.

He is survived by two sisters, Kathy A. Dickson and Donna Dickson.

He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery alongside his parents.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

