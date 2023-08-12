Watsontown, Pa. — Richard D. “Dick” Kilgus, 84, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born July 14, 1939, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Nile “Spike” D. and Mary E. (Kurtz) Kilgus. On July 24, 1959, he married the former Nancy L. Beck, and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until her passing on January 29, 2023.

Dick was a 1958 graduate of Watsontown High School. He worked for Larry Kirkner Construction for many years. Dick was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Milton.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife, Nancy, was his brother, Robert L. Kilgus, Sr.

Services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Kilgus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.