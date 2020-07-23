South Williamsport -- Richard D. “Dick” Ferrier, 93, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Elizabeth (Davis) Ferrier whom he married on April 5, 1952.

Born July 2, 1927, in Williamsport he was a son of the late Roy and Naomi (Groom) Ferrier.

He attended South Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army and Navy.

For 70 years Dick specialized in custom upholstery and trim work, restoring antique automobiles well into his 80’s. He owned and operated South Side Trim Shop, where his fine attention to detail and work ethic were invaluable to many customers over the years. Dick enjoyed traveling across the country with his wife Jean on multiple occasions, visiting many National Parks over the years. Dick was loved by all who knew him, especially for his kind heart, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Nancy A. Hornberger (David), of Duboistown, Wayne W. Ferrier, of N.Y., and Leslie J. Ferrier (James McGlynn), of Asbury Park, N.J.; six grandchildren, Sheila Dumont (Frank), Stacie Houser (Jesse), Canli Kastner (Sam), Simon Ferrier (Bridget), Andrew Ferrier and Melissa Chapman; six great-grandchildren; and a half sister, Cindy Keller, of Williamsport.

A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and follow the instructions of the funeral home staff when entering the building. A private interment will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

