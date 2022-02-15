Lock Haven -- Richard Charles “Chuck” Vonada, Jr., 66, of Lock Haven, died February 10, 2022 at his home.

Born October 20, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Richard, Sr. and Joan Vonada.

Richard was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked many years at UMPC Susquehanna Williamsport. He spent the majority of his time in the comfort of his own home, enjoying time on his computer.

Surviving is a brother, Nicholas Vonada (Linda) of Zanesville, Ohio; two nieces, Nicole Shirer (Lance) of Ohio and Samantha Vonada of Williamsport; and great nephew and niece, Michael and Lillian Shirer.

Services will be held privately. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

