Cogan Station, Pa. — Richard C. "Rick" Pophal, 76, of Cogan Station passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Jacqueline J. "Jackie" Pophal on Nov. 12, 2009.

Born Dec. 8, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Dr. Mahlon J. and Dorothy L. (Barger) Pophal.

Rick was a 1964 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and attended Gettysburg College. He was owner and operator of Pophal Brothers Builders and Colby Construction Inc.

Rick was known for his attention to detail. He took pride in his profession of custom home building, always taking an honest and humble approach with his customers and colleagues. During his career, he was involved in the construction of many beautiful homes in Lycoming County and the surrounding areas. Rick enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hiking, trials motorcycle riding, and golfing. He spent much of his free time camping and exploring the outdoors with his wife, children, grandchildren, brother, extended family, and friends.

In recent years, Rick taught himself how to golf with help from his good friend Tim Scott. He backpacked the Grand Canyon, took a three-day backpacking trip on the California coast, and took numerous hikes with his oldest son and grandchildren in the Adirondack Mountains. Most of all, Rick loved spending time around his home, making it a beautiful place for he and his wife to live and a special place to raise their children.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas S. "Tom" Pophal.

Surviving are his two sons, Colby T. Pophal of Cogan Station and Bryce E. Pophal (Erica) of Somerset, Calif.; grandchildren, Zoey Alexis Pophal, and Brodie Lee Pophal; brothers, Steven E. Pophal (Nayda), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Donald W. Pophal (Mary Ellen Warner), of Brockport, N.Y.; nephews, Tyler S. and Colin J. Pophal, and great-nephew, Trace Pophal.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or at www.heart.org or to the Ski Sawmill Ski Patrol 383 Oregon Hill Rd, Morris, PA 16938.

Online condolences may be expressed on Rick’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

