Cogan Station -- Richard C. “Rich” Ebert, 96, of Cogan Station passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

Born November 20, 1924 in Spring Mills, he was a son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Lingle) Ebert.

Rich retired from Faxon Lumber Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Often he could be found with a rod in his hand at Rose Valley Lake. He also took many fishing trips to Canada. Rich had a green thumb and kept an immaculate garden. He was extremely hardworking and never one to sit still.

Surviving are his children, Sharon Dawes of Cogan Station, Alice Helminiak (Mike) of Williamsport and Susan Morris of Freeport, Bahamas; three grandchildren, Brandon Emig, Angela Troutman, and Adam Morris; five great-grandchildren, Avery, Blake, Molly, Patrick and Benjamin; a sister Louise “Doris” Hill of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice (Adams) Ebert; two sisters, Alice Karbinas and Kathryn Stitzer; and a brother, Neil Ebert.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18740.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

