Williamsport -- Richard C. “Dick” Hess, 67, of Williamsport died peacefully Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born October 24, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert, Sr. and Mary Louise (Praster) Hess.

Dick was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1971. He then earned a business degree from Williamsport Area Community College and a degree in Elementary Education from Lock Haven State College.

Dick retired from Curtin Middle School as teacher for the Williamsport Area School District. For over 30 years he influenced the lives of many students who filled his classrooms.

Dick enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid sports fan of Penn State, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Yankees. For many years, he was an official for the Williamsport High School track meets. He loved spending time at the family cabin in Salladasburg.

Surviving are a brother, Robert C. Hess, Jr. (Laura) of Cogan Station; nephew, Nathaniel Hess (Samantha) and two nieces, Molly and Abigail Hess.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Hess, and an infant sister.

A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Twin Hills Memorial Park.

The family welcomes flowers or suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

