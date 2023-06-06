Jersey Shore, Pa. — Richard “Dick” C. Doebler, 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born the fourth of five children to the late David and Ruth Doebler. He is survived by a sister, Daunna (Andrew) Yanoviak of Hawaii; and is predeceased by two sisters, Mildred “Bobbi” Mitchell, Ruth Russell and a brother, David Doebler.

Dick was a 1948 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, where he was a lineman on the football team.

He married Joan (Merrill) in December of 1951. They were married for 61 years before she passed away. At 86, he married Mary Lou Kendrick. They were married for two years before she entered heaven. In his last few years, he enjoyed spending time with Mary Dutton, often going on long rides or out to eat.

Dick served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Here, he earned his engineering degree. After returning home, he worked as a highway engineer with PennDOT until his retirement. He knew every back road in Pa. He also sold and delivered corn for his family’s business, Doebler’s Hybrid Seed Corn. He served as chairman of the Jersey Shore Water Authority for over 25 years.

Dick was a member of Community Baptist Church, Montoursville. He served as an elder, missions director, and Sunday school teacher. He was a big supporter of missions and went on many mission trips.

He is survived by his three children, Deborah (Smitty) Smith, Rick Doebler, and Michele (Gary) Sanford. He has six grandchildren, who loved him very much: Brooks (Carina) McKenzie, Ashley (Jeremy) Johnson, Jolie (Jon) Shepherd, Ricky (Kati) Sanford, Andrea (TJ) Arendt, and Katie Doebler, as well as 12 great grandchildren.

He was a kind, loving and generous man. But most importantly, he was a child of God and trusted that Jesus’ death on the cross paid the penalty for his sins. Because of that, we have the wonderful assurance that he is now in heaven.

A memorial service honoring Dick’s life will be held at Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87, Montoursville, on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow.

Dick’s family gives a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful hospice nurses and aides from UPMC Home Healthcare, along with family and friends, who made it possible for Dick to spend his final days at home.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

