Williamsport -- Richard C. Brooke, Jr., 67, of Williamsport died peacefully Monday, September 27, 2021 at home.

Born December 3, 1954 in Williamsport, he was a son of Richard C. Sr. and Margaret (McCoy) Brooke.

Rick was a graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from B.D.S. in 2020. His favorite pastime was listening to music, collecting CDs, and watching live bands. He was a NASCAR and Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed “happy hour” at Rivals. His greatest love was being with his family and being a “Pop Pop” to his grandkids.

Surviving in addition to his mother Margaret of Williamsport, are his wife Theresa J. (Rhea) Brooke, whom he married July 17, 2009, three step-daughters Jennifer Young (Steve) of Mill Hall, Tiffany Miller (Kevin) of Salladasburg, and Tousha Roan (Nelson) of Linden, four grandchildren Gracie, Sadie, Liam, and McKenna, two sisters Linda Waltz and Cathy Bower (Bruce) both of South Williamsport, many nieces and nephews, and his father and mother-in-law John and Helen Rhea of Avis.

A visitation to honor Rick’s life will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, October 1 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, followed by a graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery.

